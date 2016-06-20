We Set The Standard For Pool Table Service And Sales

Pro Billiards is the most trusted pool table mover in Michigan and home to one of the largest selection of used pool tables in the country. Our services range from providing information about pool tables, to buying, selling, moving, and servicing pool tables from every make, model, and era. Our extensive inventory of pool table accessories, arcade games, and game room furniture is also sure to keep anyone's game room on point!

We began running a single crew in the mid 1990's servicing a very small area. We have now grown to a multi-crew company servicing all of Michigan and now even state to state. We pride ourselves on attention to detail and in building an unscathed reputation of superior service.

Juston Markell, owner and operator, is not only a Brunswick Certified Billiard Technician; he is also an avid pool player. His passion for the game shows in the quality of workmanship he provides. We take extra time and care to ensure maximum playability of the pool tables we service, and to maintain a longstanding relationship with our customers.

To back all of this, Pro Billiards offers a service warranty unheard of in the billiard industry, ONE FULL YEAR. No trip charges, non-prorated, no limitations, no excuses. Just quality honest work at a fair price with the industry's best warranty.